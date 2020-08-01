Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $64,000 Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 348 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,369,000 after acquiring an additional 41,810 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $102,551,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 647,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 644,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,994,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 147.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 515,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,784,000 after purchasing an additional 306,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $647,778.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $178.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.02. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.64 and a 1-year high of $195.03. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $429.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.71.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

