Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 71 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,495,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,796,000 after acquiring an additional 941,066 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 384.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,060,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,778,000 after purchasing an additional 842,095 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,029,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,036,000 after purchasing an additional 641,003 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $125,937,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $103,263,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Shares of APD opened at $286.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $260.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.48. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $299.82.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.44.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.