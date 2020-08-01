Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,417 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 290.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,157,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580,641 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 38.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,002,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,414,000 after acquiring an additional 838,300 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 50.0% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,268,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 756,203 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 24.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,201,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after acquiring an additional 434,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB during the 1st quarter worth about $6,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TV opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $12.60.

TV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Grupo Televisa SAB to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Televisa SAB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Grupo Televisa SAB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Televisa SAB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

