Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,800 Shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 360.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Trupanion by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,339,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,918,000 after purchasing an additional 18,710 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,795,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,767,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,044,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,220,000 after buying an additional 28,238 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,388,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,151,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RV Capital GmbH lifted its position in Trupanion by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RV Capital GmbH now owns 770,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,051,000 after buying an additional 22,773 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRUP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Trupanion from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $50.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Trupanion Inc has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $53.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.90.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $111.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Asher Bearman sold 2,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $60,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,516.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $203,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,124,280 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

