Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after buying an additional 39,253 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,724,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,209.3% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 14,780 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 223,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,339,000 after purchasing an additional 38,911 shares during the last quarter.

XBI opened at $109.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.77 and its 200 day moving average is $96.63. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $121.06.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

