Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4,583.3% during the 1st quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 741.2% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2,280.0% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 92.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on NLY shares. JMP Securities raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.06. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.32.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $398.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.96% and a negative net margin of 74.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.88%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

In other ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton purchased 200,000 shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 370,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,400 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.