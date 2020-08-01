Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,000 Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $320,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $3,567,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on CARR shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.90.

In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin bought 57,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,196.60. Also, Director John J. Greisch acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $621,950.00.

CARR opened at $27.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.84.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th.

