Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 153 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 18.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in J M Smucker by 781.3% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in J M Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in J M Smucker by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on J M Smucker from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

In related news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $848,933.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,807 shares of company stock worth $1,178,933. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM opened at $109.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. J M Smucker Co has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $125.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.13.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.29. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.18%.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

