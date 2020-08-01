AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AZN. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AstraZeneca from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AstraZeneca from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $55.78 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.30. The company has a market cap of $151.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.83%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

