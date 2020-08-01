Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

AML has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Aston Martin Lagonda Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 432.33 ($5.32).

Shares of AML opened at GBX 57.90 ($0.71) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 56.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 176.52. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 841.60 ($10.36). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.35, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.65.

In related news, insider Michael de Picciotto purchased 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £2,000,000 ($2,461,235.54). Also, insider Amr Ali Abdallah AbouelSeoud sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.68), for a total transaction of £275,000 ($338,419.89). Insiders have sold a total of 26,426,008 shares of company stock worth $1,326,600,400 in the last 90 days.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars.

