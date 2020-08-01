Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Assurant worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 235,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Assurant by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 408,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,187,000 after purchasing an additional 57,784 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Assurant by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Assurant by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Assurant by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 446,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,116,000 after purchasing an additional 75,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIZ shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Assurant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of AIZ opened at $107.47 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.27 and a 52-week high of $142.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.55.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.22. Assurant had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.