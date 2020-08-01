Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ABF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Associated British Foods to a “sector performer” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,800 ($22.15) to GBX 2,200 ($27.07) in a report on Monday, July 6th. Redburn Partners lowered Associated British Foods to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,114 ($26.02) to GBX 2,028 ($24.96) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Associated British Foods to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 2,250 ($27.69) to GBX 2,360 ($29.04) in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,516.29 ($30.97).

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Shares of LON ABF opened at GBX 1,765 ($21.72) on Thursday. Associated British Foods has a one year low of GBX 1,554 ($19.12) and a one year high of GBX 2,730 ($33.60). The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion and a PE ratio of 19.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,932.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,067.32.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.