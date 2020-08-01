Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc is a self advised Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust organized to pursue opportunities in the lodging industry. Initial assets consist of six hotels comprised of four Embassy Suites and two Radisson properties as well as eight asset management and consulting agreements. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on AHT. DA Davidson upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.10 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.59.

Shares of AHT stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.02, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($20.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.78) by ($16.07). The business had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.04 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 33.04% and a negative return on equity of 127.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 13.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 167,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 27,184 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 510,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

