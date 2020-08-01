Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) CAO William Frederick Stax Sells 700 Shares

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) CAO William Frederick Stax sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of ABG opened at $100.15 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $123.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.73 and its 200 day moving average is $78.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.62.
Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.03. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ABG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.33.
About Asbury Automotive Group
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
