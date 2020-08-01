Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) CAO William Frederick Stax Sells 700 Shares

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) CAO William Frederick Stax sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ABG opened at $100.15 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $123.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.73 and its 200 day moving average is $78.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.62.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.03. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

