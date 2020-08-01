Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $41.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on APAM. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

NYSE APAM opened at $36.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.38. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $38.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 178.20%. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,744,000 after acquiring an additional 39,086 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.4% in the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,739,000 after purchasing an additional 99,165 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 47,068.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,048,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,869 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,617 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 806,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,058,000 after purchasing an additional 329,246 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

