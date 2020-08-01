Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report released on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

APAM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $36.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.38. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $38.09.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.01 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 178.20% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 336,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,240,000 after buying an additional 7,595 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 340.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 67,209 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 211,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,873,000 after buying an additional 158,346 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.39%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

