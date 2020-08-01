Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives $62.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $3,881,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,605,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,110,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Perry sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $1,289,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,858,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $43.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.61 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.21. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $23.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.90 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 6.86%. On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

