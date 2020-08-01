Arrow Financial Corp Sells 585 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.7% of Arrow Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sector Gamma AS boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 117,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 409,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,213,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 555,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,857,000 after acquiring an additional 27,525 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

JNJ opened at $145.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.14. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $386.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

