Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Arrow Electronics worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 189,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,077,000 after acquiring an additional 41,594 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,645,000 after acquiring an additional 15,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ARW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $71.62 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $85.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.61.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $566,244.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,102.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $603,210.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,167.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.