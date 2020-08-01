Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $68.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $88.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $86.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.17.

NYSE AWI opened at $71.24 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $111.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.39, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $202.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.05 million. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 56.59% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 36,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 113.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 13.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

