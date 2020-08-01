Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Gap Up to $4.09

Shares of Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.34, but opened at $4.09. Arlo Technologies shares last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 32,643 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James upgraded Arlo Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.15 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.93% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arlo Technologies Inc will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 925,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 20,561 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $636,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 96.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 206,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 101,645 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 193.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 48,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,293,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 145,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ARLO)

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.