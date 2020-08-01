ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.08% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $99.49 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $100.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.03.

