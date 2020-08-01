ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,254 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.34% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4,493.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKF stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.59. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

