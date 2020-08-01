Argo Group (ARGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.00 million.

Argo Group stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.47. Argo Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89.

In other Argo Group news, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 3,000 shares of Argo Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $82,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARGO shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Argo Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Argo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Argo Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

