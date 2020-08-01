Argo Group (ARGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.00 million.
Argo Group stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.47. Argo Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARGO shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Argo Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Argo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Argo Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.
Argo Group Company Profile
Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.
