Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Posts Earnings Results

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The iPhone maker reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 67.82% and a net margin of 21.33%.
Apple stock opened at $425.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,667.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Apple has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $425.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $367.96 and a 200-day moving average of $313.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
Apple’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, August 31st. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 30th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, August 28th.
In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
