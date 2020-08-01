Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Posts Earnings Results

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The iPhone maker reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 67.82% and a net margin of 21.33%.

Apple stock opened at $425.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,667.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Apple has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $425.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $367.96 and a 200-day moving average of $313.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, August 31st. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 30th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, August 28th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Apple from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.23.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

