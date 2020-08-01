Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Receives $13.08 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.08.
APLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.
NYSE:APLE opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average is $10.81.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLE. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,589,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,762,000 after buying an additional 34,845 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 477.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,001,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962,389 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,064,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,271,000 after purchasing an additional 52,441 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,947,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,199,000 after buying an additional 437,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,149,000. 62.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Apple Hospitality REIT
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.
