Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Receives $13.08 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.08.

APLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

NYSE:APLE opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average is $10.81.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $238.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.39 million. Research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLE. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,589,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,762,000 after buying an additional 34,845 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 477.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,001,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962,389 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,064,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,271,000 after purchasing an additional 52,441 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,947,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,199,000 after buying an additional 437,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,149,000. 62.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

