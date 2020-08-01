Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aphria (NYSE:APHA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aphria Inc. produces, supplies and sells medical cannabis primarily in Canada. The company offers sativa, indica and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada. “

Get Aphria alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on APHA. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Aphria from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Aphria in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Aphria from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on Aphria from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Aphria from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.60.

Shares of NYSE APHA opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Aphria has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.11 and a beta of 2.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APHA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aphria by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Aphria in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Aphria in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Aphria by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Aphria by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aphria (APHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.