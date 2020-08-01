Apache (NYSE:APA) Shares Up 17.3% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) shares shot up 17.3% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $16.61 and last traded at $16.01, 29,938,854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 90% from the average session volume of 15,756,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.60 million. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The business’s revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APA shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Apache from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apache in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Apache from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Apache by 10.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,511 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apache by 264.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Apache by 27.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 308,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 65,412 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Apache by 99.5% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 115,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 57,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Apache by 11.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 96,396 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

About Apache (NYSE:APA)

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

