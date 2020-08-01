Anne Gilding Buys 3,000 Shares of Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC (LON:ANW) Stock

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC (LON:ANW) insider Anne Gilding acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £13,320 ($16,391.83).
LON ANW opened at GBX 422 ($5.19) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 458.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 447.47. The stock has a market cap of $69.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12. Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 4.64 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 715.37 ($8.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.10.
About Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust
