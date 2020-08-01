Anne Gilding Buys 3,000 Shares of Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC (LON:ANW) Stock

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC (LON:ANW) insider Anne Gilding acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £13,320 ($16,391.83).

LON ANW opened at GBX 422 ($5.19) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 458.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 447.47. The stock has a market cap of $69.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12. Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 4.64 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 715.37 ($8.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with a high level of long-term, above average capital growth through investment in Thailand. The Company’s portfolio includes investments in various sectors, such as automotive, banking, commerce, construction materials, electronic components, energy and utilities, finance and securities, food and beverage, healthcare services, information and communications technology, insurance, media and publishing, packaging, property development, property funds and real estate investment trusts (REITS), transportation and logistics and others.

