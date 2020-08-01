ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $35.42

ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHCHY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.42 and traded as high as $37.62. ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR shares last traded at $37.58, with a volume of 7,034 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.76.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement, commodity clinker, and aggregates in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company primarily offers cement and commodity clinker under the CONCH brand. It also provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

