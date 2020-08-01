Angel Seafood Holdings Ltd (ASX:AS1) Insider Buys A$48,500.00 in Stock

Angel Seafood Holdings Ltd (ASX:AS1) insider Timothy (Tim) Goldsmith purchased 500,000 shares of Angel Seafood stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,500.00 ($33,219.18).

Timothy (Tim) Goldsmith also recently made the following trade(s):

The stock has a market cap of $17.16 million and a P/E ratio of 10.83. Angel Seafood Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of A$0.09 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of A$0.24 ($0.16). The business has a 50 day moving average of A$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52.

Angel Seafood Holdings Limited produces, manufactures, markets, and sells organic oysters in Australia and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Coffin Bay, Australia.

