Andrew Stephen Robson Acquires 1,000 Shares of Witan Pacific Investment Trust Plc (LON:WPC) Stock

Witan Pacific Investment Trust Plc (LON:WPC) insider Andrew Stephen Robson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.43) per share, with a total value of £3,600 ($4,430.22).

LON WPC opened at GBX 362.50 ($4.46) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 349.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 330.72. The stock has a market cap of $221.60 million and a PE ratio of 63.60. Witan Pacific Investment Trust Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3.42 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 364.79 ($4.49).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from Witan Pacific Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.55. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Witan Pacific Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.88%.

Witan Pacific Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched by Witan Investment Services Limited. It is co-managed by Dalton Investments LLC;Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited;Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.;Matthews International Capital Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of Asia / Pacific region.

