Andrew Dewhirst Purchases 11,500 Shares of Picton Property Income Ltd (LON:PCTN) Stock

Picton Property Income Ltd (LON:PCTN) insider Andrew Dewhirst bought 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £7,475 ($9,198.87).

Picton Property Income stock opened at GBX 65.80 ($0.81) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $360.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Picton Property Income Ltd has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 108.20 ($1.33). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 68.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 78.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio is 73.17%.

Picton Property Income Limited is an internally managed investment company. The Company invests in a diversified commercial property portfolio located across the United Kingdom. The Company’s property portfolio includes approximately 60 commercial properties, which are in the industrial, office, retail, retail warehouse and leisure sectors.

