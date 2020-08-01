Analyzing Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Match Group and 1-800-Flowers.Com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 2.69% 9.24% 4.16% 1-800-Flowers.Com 3.07% 11.39% 5.85%

This table compares Match Group and 1-800-Flowers.Com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $4.76 billion 1.84 $431.13 million $4.53 22.67 1-800-Flowers.Com $1.25 billion 1.45 $34.77 million $0.52 54.33

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than 1-800-Flowers.Com. Match Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 1-800-Flowers.Com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Match Group has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1-800-Flowers.Com has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.7% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of 1-800-Flowers.Com shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Match Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 62.9% of 1-800-Flowers.Com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Match Group and 1-800-Flowers.Com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 7 14 0 2.67 1-800-Flowers.Com 1 0 4 0 2.60

Match Group currently has a consensus target price of $99.70, indicating a potential downside of 2.92%. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a consensus target price of $25.60, indicating a potential downside of 9.38%. Given Match Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Match Group is more favorable than 1-800-Flowers.Com.

Summary

Match Group beats 1-800-Flowers.Com on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc. offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Match Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals. It also provides floral wire service through BloomNet brand; gourmet gifts, such as fruits and other gourmet items through Harry & David brand; popcorn and specialty treats through The Popcorn Factory and Moose Munch brands; cookies and baked gifts from Cheryl's brand; gift baskets and towers from 1800baskets.com and DesignPac Gifts; English muffins and other breakfast treats from Wolferman's brand; artisan chocolate and confections from Simply Chocolate brand; carved fresh fruit arrangements from fruitbouquets.com; and steaks and chops from stockyards brand; and other from Personalization Universe and GoodseySM brands. The company offers its products to consumers and wholesalers. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Carle Place, New York.

