Analyzing Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) and AppFolio (NYSE:APPF)

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) and AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.2% of Elastic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of AppFolio shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.3% of Elastic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.0% of AppFolio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Elastic has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppFolio has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Elastic and AppFolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elastic -39.09% -34.65% -18.69% AppFolio 12.73% 27.61% 13.63%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Elastic and AppFolio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elastic $427.62 million 19.18 -$167.17 million ($1.53) -62.87 AppFolio $256.01 million 18.62 $36.28 million $1.02 136.49

AppFolio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Elastic. Elastic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AppFolio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Elastic and AppFolio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elastic 0 4 10 0 2.71 AppFolio 1 1 0 0 1.50

Elastic currently has a consensus price target of $96.86, indicating a potential upside of 0.69%. AppFolio has a consensus price target of $88.00, indicating a potential downside of 36.79%. Given Elastic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Elastic is more favorable than AppFolio.

Summary

AppFolio beats Elastic on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications. The company also provides MyCase, a legal practice and case management solution that provides managing calendars, contacts and documents, time tracking, billing and collections, and communicating with clients and sharing sensitive and privileged materials for solo practitioners and small law firms. In addition, it offers Value+ services, such as its Website design, electronic payment services, tenant screening, insurance, contact center, premium leads, and tenant debt collections services. As of December 31, 2017, the company served 11,708 property manager customers; and 9,349 solo practitioners and small law firms. AppFolio, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

