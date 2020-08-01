Analyzing Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) and Bank of Hawaii (NASDAQ:BOH)

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) and Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Citizens alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Citizens and Bank of Hawaii, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of Hawaii 1 1 1 0 2.00

Bank of Hawaii has a consensus target price of $76.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.20%. Given Bank of Hawaii’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of Hawaii is more favorable than Citizens.

Dividends

Citizens pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Bank of Hawaii pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Bank of Hawaii pays out 48.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Hawaii has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Bank of Hawaii is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Citizens and Bank of Hawaii’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens $45.11 million 2.67 $5.90 million N/A N/A Bank of Hawaii $770.73 million 2.94 $225.91 million $5.56 10.19

Bank of Hawaii has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens.

Volatility and Risk

Citizens has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Hawaii has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens and Bank of Hawaii’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens 12.18% 5.38% 0.51% Bank of Hawaii 23.91% 13.98% 0.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.9% of Citizens shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Bank of Hawaii shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Citizens shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Bank of Hawaii shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bank of Hawaii beats Citizens on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit. In addition, the company offers personal and corporate trust services; credit life and title insurance; and online banking services. It operates 23 branches in Neshoba, Newton, Leake, Lamar, Forrest, Scott, Attala, Lauderdale, Oktibbeha, Rankin, Harrison, Jackson, Winston, and Kemper counties, Mississippi; and a loan production office in north Mississippi. Citizens Holding Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Mississippi.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; loan and lease products, including residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; and retail insurance products. This segment provides its products and services through 69 branch locations and 382 ATMs in Hawaii and the Pacific Islands, as well as through a customer service center, and online and mobile banking. The Commercial Banking segment's product lines comprise corporate banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, and deposit products. It offers commercial lending and deposit products to middle-market and large companies, and government entities; and commercial real estate mortgages to investors, developers, and builders. This segment also provides international banking and merchant services. The Investment Services and Private Banking segment offers private and international client banking, trust, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services for individuals and families, high-net-worth individuals, corporations, government entities, and foundations. This segment also provides brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products. The Treasury and Other segment offers corporate asset and liability management services, such as interest rate risk management and foreign exchange services. Bank of Hawaii Corporation was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.