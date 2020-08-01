Analyzing BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) and Camden National (OTCMKTS:CAC)

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) and Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BNCCORP and Camden National, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNCCORP 0 0 0 0 N/A Camden National 0 2 0 0 2.00

Camden National has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.47%. Given Camden National’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Camden National is more favorable than BNCCORP.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.2% of Camden National shares are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of BNCCORP shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Camden National shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

BNCCORP has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camden National has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BNCCORP and Camden National’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNCCORP $66.95 million 1.55 $10.23 million N/A N/A Camden National $210.63 million 2.25 $57.20 million $3.69 8.59

Camden National has higher revenue and earnings than BNCCORP.

Profitability

This table compares BNCCORP and Camden National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNCCORP 17.92% 16.50% 1.55% Camden National 25.84% 11.33% 1.20%

Summary

Camden National beats BNCCORP on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BNCCORP Company Profile

BNCCORP, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. It offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses. The company also provides retail and mortgage banking services, such as personal checking and savings products, personal loans, and card services; and residential loans through a consumer direct channel, as well as a retail channel. In addition, it offers wealth management solutions, including 401(k) and other retirement plans, trust services, and personal wealth advisory; and professional services, such as tax, accounting, payroll, and business planning. The company offers community banking and wealth management services through 15 locations in Arizona, Minnesota, and North Dakota; and mortgage banking services through 13 locations in Arizona, Minnesota, North Dakota, Illinois, Kansas, and Missouri. BNCCORP, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also originates single family and multi-family residential loans, commercial real estate loans, business loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, and commercial real estate properties; and commercial lending to the small business medical field, including dentists, optometrists, and veterinarians. As of December 31, 2018, the Bank had 60 branches in 16 counties; 71 ATMs; commercial loan production offices in Manchester and Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and a mortgage loan production office in Braintree, Massachusetts. In addition, the company provides brokerage and insurance services through its financial offerings consisting of college, retirement, estate planning, mutual funds, strategic asset management accounts, and variable and fixed annuities. Further, it offers a range of investment management, financial planning, fiduciary, asset management, and wealth management services, as well as serves as trustee. The company was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Camden, Maine.

