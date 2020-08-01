Analysts Set Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) PT at $4.17

Shares of Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.17.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRAY shares. Guggenheim lowered Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Viewray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viewray in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV lifted its position in Viewray by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Viewray in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viewray by 522.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Viewray by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 12,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Viewray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRAY stock opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $397.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.74. Viewray has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 million. Viewray had a negative return on equity of 71.37% and a negative net margin of 139.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Viewray will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

