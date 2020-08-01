Analysts Set Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) Target Price at $24.25

Shares of Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

VCEL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Vericel from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Vericel alerts:

In other Vericel news, COO Michael Halpin sold 14,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $221,412.51. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vericel by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vericel by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after buying an additional 170,713 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vericel by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.45. The company has a market cap of $743.86 million, a PE ratio of -58.89 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Vericel has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $19.78.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Vericel had a negative net margin of 9.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vericel will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.