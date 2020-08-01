Analysts Set Synthomer PLC (LON:SYNT) Price Target at GBX 346.13

Synthomer PLC (LON:SYNT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 346.13 ($4.26).

SYNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Synthomer to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 290 ($3.57) to GBX 325 ($4.00) in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 260 ($3.20) to GBX 330 ($4.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 265 ($3.26) to GBX 300 ($3.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

LON SYNT opened at GBX 290 ($3.57) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.61. Synthomer has a 1-year low of GBX 2.73 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 384.40 ($4.73). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 287.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 288.45. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

