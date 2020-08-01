Analysts Set SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) Price Target at $35.00

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNDE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNDE opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $23.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.15.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The energy company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.40). SUNDANCE ENERGY/S had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $32.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SUNDANCE ENERGY/S will post -9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

