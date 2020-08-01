Analysts Set Relx PLC (LON:REL) PT at GBX 1,953.33

Relx PLC (LON:REL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,922.22 ($23.66).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Relx to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,900 ($23.38) to GBX 1,650 ($20.31) in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 1,925 ($23.69) to GBX 1,850 ($22.77) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($24.61) price objective on shares of Relx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of REL stock opened at GBX 1,615 ($19.87) on Wednesday. Relx has a 12-month low of GBX 18.51 ($0.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,109 ($25.95). The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,825.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,852.22.

Relx (LON:REL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported GBX 37 ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 36.60 ($0.45) by GBX 0.40 ($0.00). Research analysts expect that Relx will post 101.6977267 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be issued a GBX 13.60 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Relx’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.