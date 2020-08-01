Analysts Set Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) PT at GBX 5

Shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5 ($0.06).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5 ($0.06) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Monday, June 29th.

LON PDL opened at GBX 1.23 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 million and a P/E ratio of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.77. Petra Diamonds has a 12-month low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 20.30 ($0.25).

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

