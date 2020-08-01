Analysts Set Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target at $36.78

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.78.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Groupon from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Groupon from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

GRPN opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.25. Groupon has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The coupon company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $1.37. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $374.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Groupon will post -7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.57 per share, for a total transaction of $5,392,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,617,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,899,224.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Groupon by 186.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,017,240 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $62,750,000 after acquiring an additional 41,664,794 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Groupon during the fourth quarter worth $13,888,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Groupon by 92.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,968,110 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,383 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 108.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,937,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,459 shares during the period. Finally, Cloverdale Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the first quarter valued at $1,715,000.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

