Analysts Set Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Target Price at $107.67

Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOPE shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $88.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.62. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $57.89 and a 1 year high of $132.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.93 and its 200 day moving average is $86.12.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $221.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.44 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 32.04%. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 32,371 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.