Analysts Set Expectations for Visa Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Visa in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $5.05 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.23. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on V. Guggenheim cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.56.

Shares of V opened at $190.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $370.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.55. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Bowie Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,385,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Visa by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 33,709 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total transaction of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,746,754. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

