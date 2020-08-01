Analysts Set Expectations for Carter Bank and Trust’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CARE)

Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Carter Bank and Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Carter Bank and Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of Carter Bank and Trust stock opened at $7.05 on Thursday. Carter Bank and Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Carter Bank and Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Carter Bank and Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Carter Bank and Trust by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Carter Bank and Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Carter Bank and Trust by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 26,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

