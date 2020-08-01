Analysts Set Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) Target Price at $6.75

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DB shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DB. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank in the second quarter valued at about $347,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank in the second quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank during the second quarter valued at about $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

DB opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average is $8.28. Deutsche Bank has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.