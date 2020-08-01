Analysts Set Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Price Target at $47.57

Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,647,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE B opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.50.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

