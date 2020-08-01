Analysts Set Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) PT at $40.50

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

BANR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Banner from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Banner from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Banner during the first quarter worth about $39,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Banner by 2,257.5% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Banner by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Banner by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $35.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.15. Banner has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $60.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.13.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.97 million. Banner had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 7.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Banner will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.44%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

